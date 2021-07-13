Mr Vegas cops silver certification for ‘Heads High’

Dancehall artiste Mr Vegas has received a silver certification for his track Heads High from the British Phonographic Industry.

The track, which was released in 1998, has since racked up over 200K in sales for the artiste in the United Kingdom. He took to Instagram where he highlighted this achievement with the caption “200,000 copies sold…from ground floor to the top floor”.

Speaking in a video upload, he shared that this was the song that started it all for him. “Heads High, two hundred thousand copies sold in England, that’s the territory of England seen. This is the song that really set the stage for Mr Vegas career you understand,” he said while holding the certification plaque.

He also used the opportunity to thank the fans who have supported him over the years.

“The fans that have been supporting this record over the years, you know I give thanks fi d I dem, is you really go out and support it, a you really go out and buy it, so two hundred thousand copies sold in England, is a big deal that,” he stated.

Mr Vegas also extended his gratitude to those who contributed to the track. “So we wan big up Leslie and Frenchy, Main Street Crew especially Collete Browne, Mr G big up yuhself, you know it’s a milestone and it certified seen, you dun know anno no carbon ting, it certified.”

And this wasn’t the only major achievement that Mr Vegas was celebrating. His 2012 album, The Voices Of Sweet Jamaica has amassed eighteen million digital streams on Spotify.

“Voices Of Sweet Jamaica, eyt another one you understand, this eighteen million digital stream on Spotify” he said.

“Rest in peace Daddy U-Roy who is a part a dis, all the greats that on the mix that I did seen Barrington Levy, U-Roy, Marcia Griffiths, Christopher Martin, Cecile a bare people deh pon it star. Tony Curtis, Singing Melody, Freddy McGregor, Leroy Smart, Josey Wales, Shaggy, Beenie Man so big up oonu self, you understand” he said as he acknowledged those who were featured on the project.

While not seeking to downplay the achievement of the Voices of Jamaica project, he however went on to highlight the importance of the release of Heads High to his career. “A dis a di catalyst, Heads High, a dis mek Vegas deh ya so today with a household name so me grateful seen” he indicated.