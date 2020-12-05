MTM Merch is here! Tami Chin and Wayne Marshall capitalise on success of YouTube channel

Entertainers

Tami Chin Mitchell and Wayne Marshall are capitalising on the success of their

YouTube channel by launching a merch collection.

The couple announced the launch of the MTM Merch on Saturday.

In their vlog, the two explained that there was no plan to start a collection when the Meet The Mitchells channel started earlier this year.

“I didn’t think we would have merch. I just thought it would just be a little vlog that once in a while people saw,” Tami said.

But the channel has grown to more than 120,000 subscribers. And as the channel grew, they explained that people started asking for various items, so they decided to start the collection.

“The merch is here, and we feel proud about it. It’s been a lot of planning and logistics to get everything in place,” Wayne said, thanking their small team.

So far, the collection has T-shirts for men, women and children, as well as caps and water bottles. They also plan to include other items soon.

The items can be purchased on their website, MTMMerch.com. International and islandwide delivery is also available.

“This is so exciting, and we can’t wait to see you all in your MTM Merch,” they said in an Instagram post.