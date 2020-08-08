MTV moves VMA performances outdoors

MTV has revealed that it will ditch plans to stage the Video Music Awards (VMAs) indoors, instead choosing to stage multiple outdoor performances through New York City.

The awards show was initially scheduled for Brooklyn’s Barclays for August 30 but organisers yesterday said they would follow the advice of state officials and move outdoors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

New York was one of the places hardest hit by the virus, suffering nearly 33,000 casualties. The state has seen its cases level off with some restrictions being loosened.

The show will “pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience,” according to a statement by MTV and the Barclays Center, where the VMAs will return next year.

Performers announced for the show include BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, with Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande leading nominations with nine each.