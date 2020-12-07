Munga Honorable releases 12-track album, ‘Shine Your Light’Monday, December 07, 2020
Dancehall
artiste Munga Honorable has released a 12-track album called Shine Your Light.
The entertainer dropped the album on Friday and topped things off with a ‘Sip and Stream’ event in which he gave the public a taste of some of the songs on the album.
Munga explained that the album shows his growth as an artiste and that he is proud of the work he did on the project.
“This is very personal to I,” he said during the virtual stream.
Shine Your Light, which was released via Hilltop Records, includes tracks like You Alone, Link Up, In My Room, My Vibes, Good Morning Honey and Mind Pon Di Millions.
It is being distributed by 21st Hapilos.
This is the second album for Munga, who released Bad From Mi Born in 2012.
