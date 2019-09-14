Munro takes on STETHS in daCosta Cup top billing

Former winners Munro College and St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will meet in the top-of-the-table Zone E clash in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition on Saturday, starting at 3:30 pm.

The match, being played at Munro, will be the highlight among the 36 games that are being contested in all 15 zones of the competition, with six top-of-the-table clashes and 21 schools looking to keep their perfect win records intact.

Munro are current leaders of Zone E, having accumulated seven points from their three matches with STETHS a point behind from two matches.

STETHS are coming off an 11-0 whipping of Black River High on Thursday, as Munro dropped their first point of the tournament by playing to a 1-1 draw with Lacovia.

Apart from that match, the other clashes that feature the top two teams in the zones are Manchester against Mile Gully at Manchester in Zone F; Alston battling Holmwood at Sanguinetti Community Centre in Zone G; Marcus Garvey tackling Oracabessa in Zone I; Charlemont duelling with McGrath in Zone K at Charlemont; and Denbigh vs Glenmuir at Denbigh in Zone M.

See below the full schedule of matches for daCosta Cup schoolboy football on Saturday:

ZONE A

Cornwall College vs St. James High

Green Pond High vs Anchovy High

Maldon High vs Irwin High

ZONE B

Green Island vs Merlene Ottey

Hopewell High vs Rusea’s High

ZONE C

Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb

Cedric Titus vs Spot Valley

ZONE D

Petersfield vs Manning’s

Maud McLeod vs Belmont Academy

Grange Hill vs Godfrey Stewart

ZONE E

Munro College vs STETHS

Black River vs Lacovia

Maggotty vs Newell

ZONE F

Manchester High vs Mile Gully

BB Coke vs Belair High

May Day vs deCarteret College

ZONE G

Roger Clarke High vs Knox

Alston High vs Holmwood Technical

Christiana High vs Spalding High

ZONE H

Lennon vs Edwin Allen

Kellits High vs Clarendon College

ZONE I

Iona High vs Browns Town

York Castle vs Ocho Rios

Marcus Garvey vs Oracabessa

ZONE J

St Mary Technical vs Carron Hall

Tacky High vs Brimmervale

ZONE K

Charlemont High vs McGrath

Dinthill Technical vs Enid Bennett

ZONE L

Fair Prospect vs Happy Grove

Port Antonio vs Titchfield High

ZONE M

Denbigh High vs Glenmuir High

ZONE N

Foga Road vs Kemps Hill

Vere Technical vs Central High

ZONE O

Robert Lightbourne vs Seaforth High

Morant Bay vs Yallahs

St Thomas Tech vs Paul Bogle