Munro takes on STETHS in daCosta Cup top billing

Munro takes on STETHS in daCosta Cup top billingSaturday, September 14, 2019
|
Former winners Munro College and St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will meet in the top-of-the-table Zone E clash in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup schoolboy football competition on Saturday, starting at 3:30 pm.
The match, being played at Munro, will be the highlight among the 36 games that are being contested in all 15 zones of the competition, with six top-of-the-table clashes and 21 schools looking to keep their perfect win records intact.
Munro are current leaders of Zone E, having accumulated seven points from their three matches with STETHS a point behind from two matches.
STETHS are coming off an 11-0 whipping of Black River High on Thursday, as Munro dropped their first point of the tournament by playing to a 1-1 draw with Lacovia.
Apart from that match, the other clashes that feature the top two teams in the zones are Manchester against Mile Gully at Manchester in Zone F; Alston battling Holmwood at Sanguinetti Community Centre in Zone G; Marcus Garvey tackling Oracabessa in Zone I; Charlemont duelling with McGrath in Zone K at Charlemont; and Denbigh vs Glenmuir at Denbigh in Zone M.
See below the full schedule of matches for daCosta Cup schoolboy football on Saturday:
ZONE A
Cornwall College vs St. James High
Green Pond High vs Anchovy High
Maldon High vs Irwin High
ZONE B
Green Island vs Merlene Ottey
Hopewell High vs Rusea’s High
ZONE C
Herbert Morrison vs William Knibb
Cedric Titus vs Spot Valley
ZONE D
Petersfield vs Manning’s
Maud McLeod vs Belmont Academy
Grange Hill vs Godfrey Stewart
ZONE E
Munro College vs STETHS
Black River vs Lacovia
Maggotty vs Newell
ZONE F
Manchester High vs Mile Gully
BB Coke vs Belair High
May Day vs deCarteret College
ZONE G
Roger Clarke High vs Knox
Alston High vs Holmwood Technical
Christiana High vs Spalding High
ZONE H
Lennon vs Edwin Allen
Kellits High vs Clarendon College
ZONE I
Iona High vs Browns Town
York Castle vs Ocho Rios
Marcus Garvey vs Oracabessa
ZONE J
St Mary Technical vs Carron Hall
Tacky High vs Brimmervale
ZONE K
Charlemont High vs McGrath
Dinthill Technical vs Enid Bennett
ZONE L
Fair Prospect vs Happy Grove
Port Antonio vs Titchfield High
ZONE M
Denbigh High vs Glenmuir High
ZONE N
Foga Road vs Kemps Hill
Vere Technical vs Central High
ZONE O
Robert Lightbourne vs Seaforth High
Morant Bay vs Yallahs
St Thomas Tech vs Paul Bogle
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy