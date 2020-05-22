Iconic music producer Bobby Digital has died

Iconic music producer Bobby Digital has diedFriday, May 22, 2020
|
One of Reggae and dancehall’s most successful music producer Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon has died. He passed away on Thursday (May 21), aged 59.
His son, Sheldon “Calibud” Stewart, told the Jamaica Observer that he succumbed to a kidney-related illness.
Dixon produced a number of hit songs by Shabba Ranks starting in the late 1980s with Peenie Peenie. Their formidable partnership also yielded massive hits such as Just Reality, Live Blanket and Wicked In A Bed.
Other hit songs produced by Dixon were Till I’m Laid to Rest by Buju Banton, Cocoa Tea and Admiral Tibet’s Serious Times, Garnet Silk’s It’s Growing and Sizzla’s Black Woman and Child.
He also produced Don’t Haffi Dread, the breakthrough song and album by Morgan Heritage.
Dixon is originally from Olympic Gardens in Kingston. He was a protege of engineer/producer Lloyd “King Jammy” James with whom he started his career as an audio engineer.
Robert “Bobby Digital” Dixon is survived by his wife Merva, three children, two grandchildren, a sister and two brothers.
