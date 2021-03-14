“My best friend gone”: Mavado shares touching message after mom’s passing

No one can truly put in words the immense pain that is felt after losing one’s mom. But dancehall artiste Mavado attempted to after his mom, Elizabeth Gordon,

The Mama deejay shared with his almost one million Instagram followers, just how much her death has affected him.

“After you told me that your feeling much better and your telling us that your ready to go back at your house I feel so good when you said that to me on the phone mama still can’t believe it now I’m all alone can’t trust no one but I could always put my life in your hands,” he wrote.

He continued; “From I was A kid it was always me and you walking up and down Constant Spring road them days my little sister was just a baby them days I always said as a kid I’m going to buy you the biggest house and the prettiest car when I grow up l build you the biggest house I keep my promise mama I did it and the world will remember US me and you Jah know have never felt like this before wow my best friend gone.

His post was met with many other artistes and fans alike, sending him condolences.

Mavado followed that post with a short video showing his mom playing with a baby. He captioned it; “Love you mama I’m so so sorry.”