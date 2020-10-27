‘My heart broke’: Beenie Man trying to cope with mom’s death, grateful for support

Dancehall

artiste Beenie Man has resurfaced on social media, thanking well-wishers for

the support he has received following the death of his mother.

In a statement, the entertainer said that he is grateful for the support he has been receiving since his mother, Lilieth Sewell, died in September.

“With sincere gratitude, there are not enough words to fully express my heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love and virtual support my fans, friends, coworkers, family and well-wishers have extended to my family and I during this difficult time,” he said in the statement that was shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

A video surfaced online on Sunday showing a weak Beenie Man being carried away from the graveside after it seemed as if he fainted.

While acknowledging that he did pass out, Beenie Man made it clear that he was not hospitalised.

“On Sunday, October 25th I laid my mom to rest. It was by far and still the most difficult thing I have ever had to do. Leading up to the day of the funeral I was physically involved in every aspect of the planning and execution,” he said.

“I kept telling myself, maybe if I remained active, I will be able to function. Unfortunately, when it came down to that very last moment, it hit me and hit very hard. This would be the last time I would see my mom. Despite the noise, the singing, the mourning, all I could hear was silence while watching my mom’s body being lowered into the tomb. My heart broke and I blacked out for a few minutes. When I revived, I saw my closest friends and my family around me.”

Beenie Man said that it is regrettable that such a moment would be shared with the world.

“Unfortunately, that very intimate and sad moment was recorded and then circulated around the world with false statements. I was not hospitalised. I was comforted by my friends and family,” he said, asking the public to continue to pray for him and his family.

The burial comes more than a month after Beenie Man’s mother passed away. She was hospitalised in July after suffering a stroke.