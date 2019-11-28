My music is not degrading, says dancehall artiste Gage

On one hand, dancehall artiste Gage is spitting witty gun lyrics and glorifying a once-taboo sex act in dancehall. On the other hand, he’s advocating for men to take care of women in his hit single, Good Good Gyal and commenting on social issues in Ghetto Story. But if the multiple colours in this dancehall artiste’s hair are anything to go by then it’s safe to say that he likes doing things differently.

He dabbles in different issues to ensure the longevity of his music and to cater to all tastes.

“My music always go continue. If the world changed tomorrow, my music can change because people can relate. A people wi do music fa. I am a people person,” he told BUZZ.

Some of his most popular songs are the ones he has done about women. And although some may argue that these songs are degrading to women, Gage begs to differ.

“There are a lot of women out there who love the raunchiness. So mi a just a do song fi all kind a women, so dem just fall inna di category. I also do songs for good women. People tek on to weh dem like. I am just here to give,” he said, smiling.

And it’s because of the love he has received that he has decided to put together a special playlist for his female fans, just in time for Christmas.

“It’s not just dropping songs anymore, we a put in some work, and wi have a thing put together for the ladies. It’s called a playlist, and you can look out for it in December,” he said.

Between fits of laughter and insights, Gage settled quite easily into the interview with BUZZ, fully embracing his new star status but with some humility.

“Gage is just a humble individual. Just deh ya a put in the work day to day, a do wah need fi get done,” he said.

Born Ryan Douglas in Buck Avenue May Pen, Clarendon, he grew up around music. He remembers deejaying after devotions at his alma mater, Denbigh High School. And with the encouragement of a fan base he soon developed, he started taking music seriously.

“It’s not a choice, it is a talent. So I freestyle around people, tell them listen this, listen that, it grow on me. People end up start call mi deejay. I was very good at it. It only a get better fi mi, so mi just go with the flow,” he said.

This flow has taken him on tours to parts of the Caribbean, Canada, the United Kingdom, and as far as Africa.