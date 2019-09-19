Mya and Ding Dong get sexy in ‘Handsfree’ music video

Ding Dong (left) and Mya pose on the set of the Handsfree music video.

Dancehall artiste Ding Dong is likely to get some international attention after he teamed up with international R&B singer Mya for a sexy track called Handsfree.

The song was produced by Jonny Blaze on the ‘Sexting’ Rhythm, and it sees Ding Dong professing his love to Mya. The singer then boldly tells the dancer-turned-artiste exactly what she wanted. With soulful vocals, Mya said: “Boy, I love how you touch down handsfree, look so sexy, wine up your body on me.”

Mya showed quite a bit of skin while shooting the music video for Handsfree.

The song was featured on VH1’s Girls Cruise, a show on which Mya, rapper Lil Kim and former TLC member Chilli are cast members.

Meanwhile, the music video for the song was released on Tuesday and shows a playful Mya while Ding Dong was in usual dancing mode. The visuals were shot in Kingston and Montego Bay.