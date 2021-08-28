MyCoconutStand trends on Twitter as Jamaicans show off beauty on island

Jamaicans are nothing if not confident and proud of who they are as a people. So when the Twitter account of American track star, Shaâ€™Carri Richardson liked a very offensive tweet about them, instead of taking offence, they rallied together to showcase the beauty of the island.

Richardson was dealing with trolling from the Jamaicans after she finished dead last in what was supposed to be her â€œcomebackâ€ race when her Twitter account liked this tweet; â€œNot yâ€™all Jamaicans still talking s*** when yâ€™all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand every day for a living,â€ the post says.

A Jamaican Twitter user had the perfect response to Richardsonâ€™s snub and encouraged others to join in.

You know â€” Joel Nomdarkham (@CorpEccentric) #MyCoconutStand really should be a trending hashtag, and we share the best of Jamaicaâ€™s beauty.August 27, 2021

The result? Beautiful photos showcasing some awesome spots on the island.

Chillin near â€” Steve E (@SteveEdwardsJA) #MyCoconutStand pic.twitter.com/na6k2HFoabAugust 28, 2021

Wouldn't live anywhere else and I'm always barefoot going to â€” Sandra Walter Glasgow (@glasgow_sandra) #MyCoconutStand pic.twitter.com/A30NtTGAe2August 28, 2021

Life is good at â€” Dear Future HusbandŸ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@freckledfuckr) #MyCoconutStand pic.twitter.com/vpkj5niPB0August 28, 2021

I love us! The â€” Camille S. Heron (@CamiSpeaks) #MyCoconutStand hashtag is a beautiful break this Saturday afternoon. Try Jesus and try Jamaicans, we will have answers. Ÿ˜‰ https://t.co/JR20pE2hGgAugust 28, 2021