MyCoconutStand trends on Twitter as Jamaicans show off beauty on island

#MyCoconutStand trends on Twitter as Jamaicans show off beauty on islandSaturday, August 28, 2021
|
Jamaicans are nothing if not confident and proud of who they are as a people. So when the Twitter account of American track star, Shaâ€™Carri Richardson liked a very offensive tweet about them, instead of taking offence, they rallied together to showcase the beauty of the island.
Richardson was dealing with trolling from the Jamaicans after she finished dead last in what was supposed to be her â€œcomebackâ€ race when her Twitter account liked this tweet; â€œNot yâ€™all Jamaicans still talking s*** when yâ€™all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand every day for a living,â€ the post says.
A Jamaican Twitter user had the perfect response to Richardsonâ€™s snub and encouraged others to join in.
The result? Beautiful photos showcasing some awesome spots on the island.
