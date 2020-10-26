‘Nae Nae’ rapper, Silentó, arrested for driving twice speed limit in Atlanta

Rapper Silentó was arrested for speeding in Atlanta last Friday.

The artiste, best known for his breakout single Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), was held for driving 143 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to a DeKalb County Police Department.

Reports are that the rapper, born Ricky Lamar Hawk, was travelling in a white SUV heading south on Interstate 85 “at a high rate of speed” when an officer tried to catch up to the vehicle. and noticed the vehicle “failing to maintain the lane.”

He was asked why he was travelling at twice the speed limit to which he replied, “People be following me everywhere I go,” the report said. Additionally, he told the officer he had just left a club and people were following him.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and given citations for reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane and improper stopping, the report said.

He was released on bond Friday.

Silentó’s hit Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) went viral in 2015 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.