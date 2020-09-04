‘Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged with assault after hatchet incident

‘Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged with assault after hatchet incidentFriday, September 04, 2020
|
Rapper
Silento is facing several years behind bars after he was charged with trying to
hit two people with a hatchet in their home.
Best known for his track Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), Silento is said to have walked into the unlocked home of strangers in Valley Village, Los Angeles and swing a hatchet at them before one managed to disarm him.
The rapper, born Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on US$105,000 bail.
The alleged attack is said to have happened while he was on bail for another arrest in the California state.
If convicted, he could spend up to six years behind bars.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy