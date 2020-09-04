‘Nae Nae’ rapper Silento charged with assault after hatchet incident

Rapper

Silento is facing several years behind bars after he was charged with trying to

hit two people with a hatchet in their home.

Best known for his track Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), Silento is said to have walked into the unlocked home of strangers in Valley Village, Los Angeles and swing a hatchet at them before one managed to disarm him.

The rapper, born Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on US$105,000 bail.

The alleged attack is said to have happened while he was on bail for another arrest in the California state.

If convicted, he could spend up to six years behind bars.