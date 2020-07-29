Nailah Blackman, first Caribbean artiste featured on Audiomack’s music artiste series “Bubbling”Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|
The ascending musical platform Audiomack has always had a hand in the development and spreading awareness of budding musical superstars, especially ones from the Caribbean islands. Headed by Tanya Lawson, Director of Afrobeats and Reggae at Audiomack, the streaming platform wants to break barriers for artists from the islands of all genres.
Hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, Blackman is the first Caribbean woman artist to get a behind the scenes look at her creativity through Audiomack’s Bubbling series.
Through her music, the Trinidadian rising star shares messages of love, joy, and infatuation. Bubbling gives viewers easy access via the Audiomack app and website to get a firsthand look at a different side of Blackman’s life. The Bubbling series makes it easier than ever for Caribbean talent to get discovered by different demographics.
The brand had also recently conducted panels and lives which detail discussions of continuing to push the culture of Caribbean music and educating the world about the artistes. Next in line for the brand is a series of IG live interviews that showcase them to Audiomack’s huge Instagram following to the world, which includes DJ Antz Man.
Innovation and dedication are the two driving points for Audiomack push for the sounds of the Caribbean, which continues to push boundaries for the artists and countries. Soon more Caribbean artists like Nailah Blackman will get their shine of Bubbling and more series thanks to the team at Audiomack.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy