Nancy Pelosi ‘shade’ eclipses Trump malaria drug claim

Nancy Pelosi ‘shade’ eclipses Trump malaria drug claimTuesday, May 19, 2020
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is developing quite the
reputation as a â€˜shade queenâ€™ and weâ€™re beginning to agree.
US President Donald Trump recently claimed that he is taking hydroxycholoroquine, an anti-malari drug, to prevent being infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Now, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against the widespread use of the drug, stating that it causes serious heart rhythm problems in some patients.
The FDA even said the drug has not been shown to be safe and effective in treating or preventing COVID-19.
Which brings us to Pelosi.
During an interview with CNN last night, May 18, host Anderson Cooper asked if Pelosi was concerned that Trump was taking hydroxycholoroquine.
While diplomatic and very matter of fact, we couldnâ€™t help but think her concern for Trump given his â€œage groupâ€ and calling him â€œmorbidly obeseâ€ was a swipe at the leader whose love of fastfood is well-known.
Needless to say, Twitter blew up, sending #morbidlyobese trending and saw people coming out to either support the speaker or condemn the response, calling it fat-shaming .
One Twitter user had this to say:
Weâ€™d like to think she was genuinely concerned about his health, but weâ€™ll let you judge for yourself, BUZZ fam!
