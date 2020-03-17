Naomi Cowan is ‘climbing’ to the top with new track

Naomi Cowan is ‘climbing’ to the top with new trackTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
Naomi Cowan says Climbing gives listeners a bit of motivation. (Photos: Instagram @naomicowan)
She might be a ‘Paradise Plum’, but Jamaican singer Naomi Cowan is now climbing to the top with a new song.
The beauty’s newly released track, Climbing, is motivating fans while fusing genres such as reggae, dancehall, and a little afrobeat.
“Climbing is simply about putting in the work little by little, remembering that one-one cocoa full basket, and watching your vision unfold. There’s something very personal and individual that we all have to tap into when it comes to going after our dreams,” Cowan expressed.
“I believe that’s getting to the point of realising that no one else can fill your shoes or run your path,” she added.
Naomi during the video shoot for Climbing.
The track is available on all digital platforms. The music video can also be found on YouTube.
But Climbing isn’t the only thing on Naomi’s mind. The singer, who is the child of musicians Tommy Cowan and Carlene Davis, would love to collaborate with a few local and international stars.
“I’d love to collab with Popcaan soon on a very specific track. He just has such an energetic spirit, I think it would be perfect,” she said. “I also wanna work with Tarrus Riley, [and] I wanna write with Alaine and Sasco.”
Some of those collaborations might also be heard when the singer decides to release her debut EP.
“Can’t say when yet, but just know that the timing will be just right,” Naomi said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy