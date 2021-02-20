Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka powered to her fourth grand slam title, defeating American Jennifer Brady in the final of the Australian Open.

The Japanese world No. 3 claimed her second Australian Open title after defeating Brady in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 at Melbourne Park today.

It marks a milestone for Osaka who’s won her four titles off her first career four grand slam finals, the first person to do so since Monica Seles in 1991.

With the win, the 23-year-old, who has won her last 21 matches excluding walkovers, will rise to No. 2 in the world rankings, still behind American Ashleigh Barty who won the French Open in 2019.

Following the match, Osaka said, “Firstly I want to congratulate Jennifer, we played in the semis of the US Open, so a couple of months ago, and I told anyone that would listen that you were going to be a problem — and I was right!”