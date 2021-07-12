Napoleon: Tupac wouldn’t have been the same if he survived Las Vegas shooting

Napoleon, a former member of hip hop group, The Outlawz, revealed that Tupac “wouldn’t be able to live like that” after the rap legend underwent a series of surgeries following the Las Vegas shooting that claimed his life 25 years ago.

According to Napoleon, Tupac’s injuries were so extensive, the rap legend had lost his finger, a lung, and his voice.

When asked why it was that Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur chose to pull the plug on her son, Napoleon said, “I think she got tired of, you know what I mean… there were so many surgeries… they were operating on Pac. She would come out the room now and again, and she’d be like, they just removed his lung, his finger. It was difficult. She felt that the best thing to do was to [pull the plug],” the gangster rapper turned Muslim told Art of Dialogue, a YouTube channel largely devoted to documenting the life and career of Tupac.

Napoleon recalls Afeni Shakur, speaking on the decision, saying she “knew her son”.

“After that, she was like you know, ‘I know my son. My son was very proud. Pac having one lung, for example, never having his voice again. Pac loved music. And to lose a finger…She’s like ‘I knew my son, he wouldn’t be able to live like that’. She just felt like he fought enough, and you know, it was time to let him go,” he added.

In a 1997 interview with ABC, Afeni Shakur spoke on the impossible decision she had to make. “He [Tupac] fought gallantly, but that was the little body, and that spirit had to be released,” she said.

According to Napoleon, no one questioned Afeni’s decision.