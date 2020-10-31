Nas Maraj: Lil Nas X dresses up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X joined several American celebrities who have gone all out for Halloween when he dressed up as Nicki Minaj.

Yes, yaâ€™ll. The openly gay entertainer went full drag, with hips and boobs, to look like Nicki in her 2011 Super Bass music video.

Referring to himself as â€˜NAS MARAJâ€™, the Old Town Road artiste shared two photos of himself dressed as Nicki and one picture with the female rapper from her music video.

NAS MARAJ !!!â€” nope (@LilNasX) Ÿ’…Ÿ¾Ÿ’…Ÿ¾Ÿ’…Ÿ¾ pic.twitter.com/wd1h7CHw8zOctober 31, 2020

After sharing the pictures on Twitter, the post received 355,000 likes, 47,000 retweets and 19,000 quote tweets. And many people who saw the pictures were impressed.

â€œBodied it all the way down to the details. We love A BARBBB,â€ one social media user said.

â€œNaaa bruh dont even care about anyone elseâ€™s dresss anymore lil nas won Halloween,â€ another added.