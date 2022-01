Nas Maraj: Lil Nas X dresses up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X joined several American celebrities who have gone all out for Halloween when he dressed up as Nicki Minaj.

Yes, ya’ll. The openly gay entertainer went full drag, with hips and boobs, to look like Nicki in her 2011 Super Bass music video.

Referring to himself as ‘NAS MARAJ’, the Old Town Road artiste shared two photos of himself dressed as Nicki and one picture with the female rapper from her music video.

NAS MARAJ !!!— nope (@LilNasX) Ÿ’…Ÿ¾Ÿ’…Ÿ¾Ÿ’…Ÿ¾ pic.twitter.com/wd1h7CHw8zOctober 31, 2020

After sharing the pictures on Twitter, the post received 355,000 likes, 47,000 retweets and 19,000 quote tweets. And many people who saw the pictures were impressed.

“Bodied it all the way down to the details. We love A BARBBB,†one social media user said.

“Naaa bruh dont even care about anyone else’s dresss anymore lil nas won Halloween,†another added.