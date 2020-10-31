Nas Maraj: Lil Nas X dresses up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween

Nas Maraj: Lil Nas X dresses up as Nicki Minaj for HalloweenSaturday, October 31, 2020
Rapper Lil Nas X joined several American celebrities who have gone all out for Halloween when he dressed up as Nicki Minaj.
Yes, yaâ€™ll. The openly gay entertainer went full drag, with hips and boobs, to look like Nicki in her 2011 Super Bass music video.
Referring to himself as â€˜NAS MARAJâ€™, the Old Town Road artiste shared two photos of himself dressed as Nicki and one picture with the female rapper from her music video.
After sharing the pictures on Twitter, the post received 355,000 likes, 47,000 retweets and 19,000 quote tweets. And many people who saw the pictures were impressed.
â€œBodied it all the way down to the details. We love A BARBBB,â€ one social media user said.
â€œNaaa bruh dont even care about anyone elseâ€™s dresss anymore lil nas won Halloween,â€ another added.
