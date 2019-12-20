National Security Ministry honours Agent Sasco for work with at-risk youth

Dancehall artiste Agent Sasco was recently honoured with a token of

appreciation from the Security Ministry for his involvement with juveniles in

the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

The occasion unfolded on Wednesday at the ministry’s Kingston base on Oxford Road and saw Sasco being lauded for his work with the ministry’s ‘We Transform’ mentorship programme since its installation in 2017.

‘We Transform’ programme

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Rudyard Spencer, made the presentation to the Banks of Hope deejay and highlighted his work with young men at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Centre in Kingston.

“Agent Sasco has been relentless in his efforts to providing financial assistance as well as his time, energy and skills to the educational development of over 200 young men at Metcalfe,” Spencer said.

Sasco, who was given an award from DCS some weeks ago, expressed his gratitude and pride in being an agent of change for youth in state care.

“I now have a better appreciation for the ‘We Transform’ programme,” he started. “I have been inviting friends and colleagues to participate, and most recently, two wards were awarded an opportunity to work with Uppercut (barbershop/salon), for which I am grateful.”

Role model

Acting We Transform Programme Manager, Ella Ghartey, was also in attendance and said Sasco has more than lived up to his ambassadorial tasks.

“We were confident that he would make a great role model and advocate for our at-risk youth,” she said. “So far, he has exceeded our expectations with his philanthropy, advocacy and determination to play his part in the empowerment and transformation of our youth. For this, we remain most grateful.”

At the programme’s sports and fun day held in August, the entertainer donated J$25,000 each to the education of the most outstanding boy and girl.

The male beneficiary came from the Rio Cobre facility in Spanish Town, St Catherine, while the female recipient was under the probation system.