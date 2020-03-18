Natty Pablo: Fiery lyrics on Jesse Royal’s new track

Natty Pablo: Fiery lyrics on Jesse Royal’s new trackWednesday, March 18, 2020
|
Apart from being the ‘Instagram bae’ of many women,
reggae singer Jesse Royal is very pleasing to the ear with his latest track, Natty
Pablo.
The song was released a few days ago and will be part of Jesse’s sophomore album that should be out this summer.
This new album would be a follow up to his 2017 debut album called Lily of da Valley. That project was produced by Kareem Burrell of the XTM.Nation and featured legendary musicians Sly Dunbar, Robbie Shakespeare, Donald Dennis, Earl ‘Chinna’ Smith and Monty Savory.
Natty Pablo is just one of a number of releases from Jesse Royal since the start of the year. In January, he was featured on Vybz Kartel’s More Than You Receive that was part of the popular To Tanesha album. He later released Sweet Sensation with Heavyweight Rockaz and Clear My Head.
