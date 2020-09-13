Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned — autopsy

Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned — autopsySunday, September 13, 2020
An autopsy report released Friday (September 11) says
Once his mother had helped him back on to the boat, the boy “noticed the decedent put her arm up in the air and yelled ‘help,'” the report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner says. “The decedent then disappeared in to the water.”
Authorities had previously said that Rivera had drowned accidentally after putting the boy, Josey Hollis Dorsey, back on the boat at Lake Piru northwest of Los Angeles on July 8, but had not mentioned her shouting for help. Rivera “knew how to swim well,” the report said.
