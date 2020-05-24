NBA could resume in July…at Disney World

The NBA could resume sooner than we think.

The National Basketball Association is in talks with Disney World Resort in Florida to resume the season in late July.

The league, which was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes to use Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as the location for all games, practices and housing, according to reports.

NBA spokesperson, Mike Bass, said initial conversations are being had with the players’ association and the Disney resort.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” said Bass.