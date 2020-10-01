NBA Finals: James, Davis lead Lakers to dominant win in Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers handed the Miami Heat a convincing defeat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last evening.

The Lakers, playing in their first final since 2010, beat the Heat 116-98.

The team was led in points by Anthony Davis who scored 34, followed by LeBron James who had 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Regarding his team’s performance, James said “You have to get a feel for how hard Miami plays. They smacked us in the mouth and we got a sense of that. … From that moment when it was 23-10, we started to play to our capabilities.”

James, widely considered one of the greatest athletes to have ever played the sport, is seeking his fourth NBA championship title, and first since 2016.

He is playing in his 10th NBA final, having previously made it with the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night.