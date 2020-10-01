NBA Finals: James, Davis lead Lakers to dominant win in Game 1

NBA Finals: James, Davis lead Lakers to dominant win in Game 1Thursday, October 01, 2020
|
The Los Angeles Lakers handed the Miami Heat a convincing defeat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last evening.
The Lakers, playing in their first final since 2010, beat the Heat 116-98.
The team was led in points by Anthony Davis who scored 34, followed by LeBron James who had 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
Regarding his team’s performance, James said “You have to get a feel for how hard Miami plays. They smacked us in the mouth and we got a sense of that. … From that moment when it was 23-10, we started to play to our capabilities.”
James, widely considered one of the greatest athletes to have ever played the sport, is seeking his fourth NBA championship title, and first since 2016.
He is playing in his 10th NBA final, having previously made it with the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Game 2 is scheduled for Friday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy