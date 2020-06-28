NBA to allow social justice messages on players’ jerseys

The National Basketball Association (NBA) may allow

players to have social justice messages on their jerseys when the season

restarts next month.

According to an ESPN report, the NBA and the players’ association are in talks to let players replace their names on the backs of their jerseys with social statements.

The players reportedly received texts that said discussions were underway along the league, the players’ association and sponsor, Nike, with details to follow in the coming days.

If the idea goes through, the move would follow that of the English Premier League which returned from its three-month COVID-19 break with “Black Lives Matter” on players’ jerseys.

The NBA league resumes in Orlando, Florida on July 30.