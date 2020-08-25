NBC News reports on Usain Bolt contracting COVID-19, with a picture of Kevin Hart

Across social media platforms, American media outlet NBC News has come under fire for a story that carried the confirmation of Usain Bolt testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with an image of actor/comedian Kevin Hart.

As news of Boltâ€™s positive test rippled across the world on Monday (August 24), NBC News, in a statement on Tuesday, said the sprint legendâ€™s photo mix-up was due to a technical issue.

â€œA previous version of this article included an incorrect photo on some platforms due to a technical problem. The photo depicted actor Kevin Hart. It has been replaced with a photo of Usain Bolt,â€ the company explained.

Outside of the obvious gaffe, social media users found that nothing was off with the report of Boltâ€™s positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The , however, reignited a debate about how notable black people have (repeatedly) all been â€˜considered the sameâ€™ in looks, despite being from entirely different fields and countries.article

Well to be fair, BUZZ fam, itâ€™s not their fault.

If you squint hard enough, right before your eyes close, you could *easily* see the similarity between Kevin and Usain.

Forget the major height difference, theyâ€™re the same person!

Of course, would Jamaica still be credited with the distinction of birthing the fastest man alive? Letâ€™s hope so.

Back in the realm of reality, the two are no strangers to each other, as both Hart and Bolt were once fierce poker rivals back in 2018 and even raced for bragging rights on a beach in the Caribbean.

View this post on Instagram Everyone needs a head start in life, even you, @kevinhart4real. But at the poker table I wonâ€™t be so generous â€¦. #GameOnA post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:30am PST

The year-long PokerStars feud saw Bolt whip Hart in an ice bath challenge, but hey, same person!

In true comedic fashion, Hart responded to the story on Instagram, saying that with his newfound, record-breaking abilities, he will be making his debut at the Olympics.

â€œNo commentâ€¦..I must [have] gotten really fast & tall overnightâ€¦.I want to take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world. We can bet whateverâ€¦.[expletive deleted] just got real. I am also no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule,â€ he wrote.