Ne-Yo in Jamaica working on new music with Shaggy

Ne-Yo is in back in Jamaica and working on a new project with Shaggy!

View this post on Instagram We cooking!! #holidayinjamaica #christmas #newmusic @neyo #ranchent. #BMGA post shared by Shaggy Aka Mr Boombastic O.D (@direalshaggy) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

The artiste, producer and songwriter, was in studio with Shaggy, as revealed in a picture posted on the latter’s page.

The photo was shared with the caption “We cooking!!” and includes two hashtags that indicate it could be Christmas-themed or released in during the festive season, (or both).

Ne-Yo, who is no stranger to Jamaica, also shared two videos to his Instagram Stories which showed him on a beach and then a boat, shows he’s already enjoying much of the sun and sea of the island.

Ne-Yo previously collaborated with Shaggy on You Girl back in 2013, and has also visited to perform at his Shaggy & Friends charity concert, and Reggae Sumfest.

He previously shared his love for reggae and dancehall music with uproxx.com. “I am a huge fan of reggae. I am a huge fan of dancehall and just the whole Caribbean vibe and feel. It’s always a good feeling. Always a good, warm feeling. And the music makes the ladies dance, and I love to watch women dance.”