Ne-Yo in Jamaica working on new music with Shaggy

Ne-Yo in Jamaica working on new music with ShaggyWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
Ne-Yo is in back in Jamaica and working on a new project with Shaggy!
The artiste, producer and songwriter, was in studio with Shaggy, as revealed in a picture posted on the latter’s page.
The photo was shared with the caption “We cooking!!” and includes two hashtags that indicate it could be Christmas-themed or released in during the festive season, (or both).
Ne-Yo, who is no stranger to Jamaica, also shared two videos to his Instagram Stories which showed him on a beach and then a boat, shows he’s already enjoying much of the sun and sea of the island.
Ne-Yo previously collaborated with Shaggy on You Girl back in 2013, and has also visited to perform at his Shaggy & Friends charity concert, and Reggae Sumfest.
He previously shared his love for reggae and dancehall music with uproxx.com. “I am a huge fan of reggae. I am a huge fan of dancehall and just the whole Caribbean vibe and feel. It’s always a good feeling. Always a good, warm feeling. And the music makes the ladies dance, and I love to watch women dance.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy