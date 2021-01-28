Necessary Badness: Kymani Marley to star in upcoming movie

Necessary Badness: Kymani Marley to star in upcoming movieThursday, January 28, 2021
|
Kymani Marley is about to be on the big screen again BUZZ Fam. This time the reggae singer/actor will be starring in the movie,
“When your family life is at stake the rules no longer apply! #vengeanceismine #revenge #vigilante #movie #comingsoon,” he wrote.
For his fans, soon cannot be soon enough as they are already drooling with anticipation.
“Can’t wait fam, but when it’s coming out & what channel,” one fan commented.
“Looks and sounds so good I’m so excited to see,” another added.
Marley’s notable screen appearances came in 2002 when he starred in the film Shottas along with Spragga Benz, Paul Campbell, and Louie Rankin. This was followed a year later with One Love which he co-starred with Cherine Anderson.
