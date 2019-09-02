Nesbeth cuts tour short after brother dies

Reggae singer Nesbeth was forced to cut his North American stint short after receiving news that his brother, Anthony Brown, passed away.

Brown, the younger sibling of the singer who shares the same mother, passed away on Saturday, August 25, at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) only days after being admitted to the facility. The nature of his illness is still undisclosed.

Nesbeth, who was in Brooklyn, New York, at the time, said that he received the news during a performance.

“I got the news while I was on stage, and it has shaken me up. I kept getting flashes of times we spend together. I made him and myself a promise that I was going to open many doors of opportunity for him. Unfortunately, life never allowed him to be around to see not even a quarter of such come to pass. It pains my heart deeply, still can’t believe he’s gone,” Nesbeth said.

Brown is one of six family members Nesbeth has lost in the past six years. The other relatives who have died are his beloved grandmother, mother, wife, sister and aunt.