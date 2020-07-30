Netflix adds classic black shows including ‘Girfriends’, ‘Moesha’ and ‘The Parkers’

Iâ€™m not crying, you are.

Some of our favourite television series have found a second home with the announcement that Netflix will start streaming several classic black shows beginning next month.

The African-American-led series from the 1990s and early 2000s that we will see return are Moesha, The Game, Sister Sister, Girlfriends, The Parkers, Half & Half and One on One.

Strong Black Lead, Netflixâ€™s arm to showcase black content and black creators, share the news on Twitter yesterday, July 29 in a video featuring numerous stars from the shows.

Several celebrities, including Gabrielle Union and Chole X Halle, have welcomed the shared their approval for the move online, with the latter tweeting â€œthis week keeps getting better x betterâ€.

