Netflix offers first look at highly anticipated Vikings: Valhalla

Michael Hirst’s Vikings is one of the most beloved TV shows in recent history. It makes sense that a new instalment to the series would be met with praise and high anticipation by fans.

Vikings Valhalla takes place 100 years into the future, following the conclusion of Vikings, and stars a brand new cast.

The teaser trailer released on Saturday, promises tons of raiding, sailing, and pagan worship. It’s enough to get Vikings fans pumped to see what the spinoff series has in store for the franchise. The new characters are some of the most renowned Viking warriors in history, including revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), the explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), and Old Norse religious leader Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson).

Fans admit that they are excited but can’t help but to miss the presence of Travis Fimmel who played Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok, who is celebrated for captivating audiences in the original series.

“I’ll give this show a shot definitely but it will never equal the might of Travis Fimmel’s performance as Ragnar Lothbrok in the original series,” said one user.

Other viewers are both excited and optimistic. “This Leif guy [Sam Corlett] has me won. I was concerned they wouldn’t be able to match the first 3 seasons but whoever that actor is he really pulled me in. Now I can’t wait,” they said.

Head writer of the original series, Michael Hirst, assures viewers that one does not have to be familiar with Vikings to tune into the Netflix spinoff.

According to Hirst, the creators of Vikings: Valhalla have made an effort to seamlessly weave the original characters into the mythology and history of the new series, as reported by Collider.

Vikings: Vahalla comes to Netflix in 2022, so fans will be waiting a while to find out if the series will live up to the hype.