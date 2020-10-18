Never take life for granted: DJ Kurt Riley thanks fans for well wishes

DJ Kurt Riley is out of hospital and is now imploring his fans and well-wishers to never take life for granted. The DJ was hospitalised earlier this month, however, he is yet to reveal what his ailment was.

When news of his hospitalisation was made public, many people in the entertainment industry used their social media platform to wish the veteran DJ a speedy recovery.

Now he’s home, and grateful.

“Most of what you think is important really has no true value. Thanks for all the prayers and support. Nuff luv,” he tweeted.

And fans and colleagues of Riley shared their excitement at the news of his recovery.

“Glad fi see this, glad to see u back on here!!! More Life!!! More blessings for u,” producer, Dale Virgo responded.

“Bredda!!! GrateFULL! I don’t even have the words to fully express,” politician, Krystal Tomlinson said.

” You’re loved! So happy you’re doing better,” Journalist, Karen Madden said.