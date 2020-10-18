Never take life for granted: DJ Kurt Riley thanks fans for well wishes

Never take life for granted: DJ Kurt Riley thanks fans for well wishesSunday, October 18, 2020
|
DJ Kurt Riley is out of hospital and is now imploring his fans and well-wishers to never take life for granted. The DJ was hospitalised earlier this month, however, he is yet to reveal what his ailment was.
When news of his hospitalisation was made public, many people in the entertainment industry used their social media platform to wish the veteran DJ a speedy recovery.
Related story: Kurt Riley hospitalised
Now he’s home, and grateful.
“Most of what you think is important really has no true value. Thanks for all the prayers and support. Nuff luv,” he tweeted.
And fans and colleagues of Riley shared their excitement at the news of his recovery.
“Glad fi see this, glad to see u back on here!!! More Life!!! More blessings for u,” producer, Dale Virgo responded.
“Bredda!!! GrateFULL! I don’t even have the words to fully express,” politician, Krystal Tomlinson said.
” You’re loved! So happy you’re doing better,” Journalist, Karen Madden said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy