‘Never ungrateful’: Chi Ching says Popcaan is his ‘bredda’Monday, December 21, 2020
|
Although Chi
Ching Ching is no longer signed to Popcaanâ€™s Unruly outfit, he is still showing
gratitude to Family artiste.
Chi Ching recently shared a photo he took with the Unruly Boss, showing appreciation to the fellow entertainer.
â€œBredda fe life big up Papi Man Never Ungrateful Ÿ” #WayUp #StayUp #KickOut #FarOut #Roastorfry #wickedwicked,â€ the Rock Di World artiste captioned the post, which was liked almost 10,000 times.
Bounty Killer quickly acknowledged the post on Sunday, commenting: â€œOnly the loyal is royal.â€
Many dancehall fans were also happy to see the two hanging out again.
â€œSo happy seeing yal together againŸ˜˜â€¦â€¦FullyUnruly,â€ one person said.
â€œUnity Is Strength,â€ another added.
The picture with the two might come as a surprise to some people following a rumoured falling out back in 2017. Instead of being around the Firm And Strong artiste, Chi Ching was being seen around dancehall superstar Sean Paul.
However, Chi Ching later explained that his contract with Popcaanâ€™s Unruly Entertainment had come to an end.
The rumour of a beef between the two was further rubbished when the Breadfruit artiste was even seen hanging out with Popcaan as he celebrated his birthday last year.
