New and final date for Ashanti-Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle announced

BUZZ fam, let’s collectively keep our fingers crossed for this one. We know, you’ve been waiting with bated breaths for the Keyshia Cole and Ashanti Verzuz battle and have had to let it out a few times.

But it looks like the long-anticipated battle between these R&B icons will be happening at last.

Verzuz announced the new date for the battle as January 21, 2021.

“RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO,” an Instagram post read. “Join us January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Thank you to everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti!.”

The battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has been postponed twice because of coronavirus. It was first announced for December 12, but was rescheduled after Ashanti tested positive for the coronavirus.

And then as fans planned house parties and prepared for the battle’s new date on January 9, Verzuz postponed again, stating it was concerned about the increasing COVID-19 numbers and safety of the staff members and artists during the production of the show.