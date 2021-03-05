New Bob Marley movie to be produced by children, Ziggy and Cedella

A movie on the life and career of icon Bob Marley will be created by Paramount Pictures, and produced by his children.

The upcoming film will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with Marley’s children, Ziggy and Cedella, also receiving credit for their production on belahf of Tuff Gong, the deceased artiste’s label.

Green said he hopes the film will bring a better understanding of Marley and his legacy.

“It’s a true honour and privilege to work with Ziggy and the Marley family, and Paramount Pictures to bring his story to life. Audiences want to know the real Bob, the man as well as the legend. I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love,” he said in a Deadline.com interview.

No release date has been shared for the yet-to-be titled film.