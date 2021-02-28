New COVID-19 measures? Jamaicans brace ahead of PM’s national address today

Jamaica’s

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will address the nation at 5:00 pm today

(February 28) following recent criticisms that he has been silent on the

pandemic.

Holness, in addressing the criticism, told reporters on Friday that he had “reflected on it”, “given all the statements” and “made all the appeals”. He said, at the time, that a press conference on the pandemic would come soon.

News of the virtual press briefing came earlier today, a day which saw the island record its second highest daily total for COVID-19 cases and five related deaths.

However, further measures to address the spike, which has seen cases cross the 23,000 mark, may be revealed today after Holness’s remarks on Friday.

“What the government has been doing behind the scenes is to refine a new set of measures that will enable to economy to continue but it will have the control on movements that will prevent the spread of the disease,” he said.

The Prime Minister has faced ongoing criticisms in recent days, particularly on social media where his name has consistently trended on the island.