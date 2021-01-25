Big drip! Beyoncé teases ‘Icy Park’ collection featuring Gucci Mane

Ice, ice baby!

Beyoncé has unveiled a third Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas, dubbed ‘Icy Park’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

The teaser video was shared to Beyoncé’s Instagram Story and also to the official Ivy Park Instagram page.

In keeping with the wintery theme, the size-inclusive designs will bring the street to the slopes with an assortment of apparel, footwear and accessories.

While no release date was shared for the collection, it’s expected to launch – with updated Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleep sneakers, plus the new Super Sleek Boot – within the next couple of weeks.

The collection will feature some of the hottest names in entertainment including Gucci Mane and models Hailey Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman.

It’s the Queen Bey’s third drop in a year, following her initial collab with Adidas in January 2020 followed up by another in October.