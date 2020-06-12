New glam, who dis? Fans approve of Mackerelâ€™s latest makeover

*ZJ Sparks voice* Yes goodie!!!

Social media sensation Mackerel has sent parts of the internet into a frenzy, but for all the good reasons, BUZZ fam.

On Friday (June 12) the young starlet shared images all dolled up on set and the imagery from the photo-shoot is just stunning.

â€œIâ€™ll give a mf something to say about me whenever i plsâ€¦â€ she captioned the pics.

View this post on Instagram Swipeâ€¦â€¦ Iâ€™ll give a mf something to say about me whenever i plsâ€¦. #photo by @Dane_visuals #hair by @foevastylistbeautyzone1 Face by @Glambyoneilmua6618 Out fit @Royasfashion Nails by @SHERNAILS32A post shared by mackerel official (@mackerelofficial1) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

Flirty, confident and fun are just some words fans have used to describe the sizzling results â€“ and the consensus is Mackerel is on fire!

â€œThese should be your birthday photoshoot looking lovely,â€ one woman commented.

â€œNo sah!!! You look nice girl! A cya Mackerel this ! A must the well season Mackerel this!â€ another fan beamed.

The positive comments havenâ€™t been exclusive to Instagram, where Mackerel interacts with her 223,000 followers, but Twitter and Facebook as well.

Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€¦Haterz will say otherwise! â€” é‡‘ IG@AsRockink876_jaŸ‡¯Ÿ‡²ŸŒ´ŸŒ (@TiidaBossJA) pic.twitter.com/Cf8y7kERorJune 12, 2020

â€œDem yah u should a post fi yuh bday picsâ€ one Facebook user posted.

What do you think, BUZZ fam? Are you loving Mackerelâ€™s glam?