New glam, who dis? Fans approve of Mackerelâ€™s latest makeover

New glam, who dis? Fans approve of Mackerelâ€™s latest makeoverFriday, June 12, 2020
|
*ZJ Sparks voice* Yes goodie!!!
Social media sensation Mackerel has sent parts of the internet into a frenzy, but for all the good reasons, BUZZ fam.
On Friday (June 12) the young starlet shared images all dolled up on set and the imagery from the photo-shoot is just stunning.
â€œIâ€™ll give a mf something to say about me whenever i plsâ€¦â€ she captioned the pics.
Flirty, confident and fun are just some words fans have used to describe the sizzling results â€“ and the consensus is Mackerel is on fire!
â€œThese should be your birthday photoshoot looking lovely,â€ one woman commented.
â€œNo sah!!! You look nice girl! A cya Mackerel this ! A must the well season Mackerel this!â€ another fan beamed.
The positive comments havenâ€™t been exclusive to Instagram, where Mackerel interacts with her 223,000 followers, but Twitter and Facebook as well.
â€œDem yah u should a post fi yuh bday picsâ€ one Facebook user posted.
What do you think, BUZZ fam? Are you loving Mackerelâ€™s glam?
