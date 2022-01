New glam, who dis? Fans approve of Mackerelâ€™s latest makeover

*ZJ Sparks voice* Yes goodie!!!

Social media sensation Mackerel has sent parts of the internet into a frenzy, but for all the good reasons, BUZZ fam.

On Friday (June 12) the young starlet shared images all dolled up on set and the imagery from the photo-shoot is just stunning.

“I’ll give a mf something to say about me whenever i pls…†she captioned the pics.

View this post on Instagram Swipe…… I’ll give a mf something to say about me whenever i pls…. #photo by @Dane_visuals #hair by @foevastylistbeautyzone1 Face by @Glambyoneilmua6618 Out fit @Royasfashion Nails by @SHERNAILS32A post shared by mackerel official (@mackerelofficial1) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

Flirty, confident and fun are just some words fans have used to describe the sizzling results – and the consensus is Mackerel is on fire!

“These should be your birthday photoshoot looking lovely,†one woman commented.

“No sah!!! You look nice girl! A cya Mackerel this ! A must the well season Mackerel this!†another fan beamed.

The positive comments haven’t been exclusive to Instagram, where Mackerel interacts with her 223,000 followers, but Twitter and Facebook as well.

Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥â€¦Haterz will say otherwise! — 金 IG@AsRockink876_jaŸ‡¯Ÿ‡²ŸŒ´ŸŒ (@TiidaBossJA) pic.twitter.com/Cf8y7kERorJune 12, 2020

“Dem yah u should a post fi yuh bday pics†one Facebook user posted.

What do you think, BUZZ fam? Are you loving Mackerel’s glam?