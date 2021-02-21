New Maroon leader dismisses LA Lewis’ citizenship claim

Newly-elected colonel of Accompong, Richard Currie, is not entertaining LA Lewis’ spurious allegation that he is a citizen of the sovereign territory and serves on the Maroon Council.

Currie took to Twitter early Sunday (February 21) to dismiss the allegations made by Lewis who is notorious for trolling.

“Horace Lewis a.k.a LA Lewis is NOT a government official of #Accompong nor is he recognised via our records as a citizen of #Accompong,” said Currie in a tweet.

“This individual has no delegation of authority to transact business for the State nor bestow titles of nobility,” added Currie who included the hashtag sound the abeng, referring to the animal horn used by the Akan people.

The new Accompong leader notes that Lewis’ allegations have caused widespread confusion in the territory, adding that should he venture there, he will be quickly ushered out.

Currie rubbished the allegations, explaining that Lewis’ “self proclaimed title and tribe are not recognised by the Sovereign State of #Accompong,” adding that he should “cease and desist from making such claims.

On Thursday Currie became the new leader of the territory, defeating the incumbent Ferron Williams by almost 300 votes.