New music from Chronixx and Alicia Keys coming soon?

Jamar McNaughton is on the music move once again, and the reggae superstar looks to be preparing for a few big releases in the very near future.

The 27-year-old Jamaican entertainer, better known as Chronixx, set social media ablaze over the weekend when images emerged of him in a studio session with Grammy-Award winning R&B songstress and writer, Alicia Keys.

Also spotted hard at work was Keysâ€™ husband â€“ hip-hop producer, DJ and recording artist Swizz Beatz. Accompanying Chronixx in the session in Los Angeles, California was his longtime manager, Daddi Barnz. Just one year ago in March 2019, the â€œFallinâ€™â€ and â€œIf I Ainâ€™t Got Youâ€™â€ singer recorded a one-minute video of herself covering the hit single â€œI Canâ€ from Chronixxâ€™s critically-acclaimed debut studio album, â€œChronologyâ€, which was released in 2017.

â€œAlright, shout out to Chronixx,â€ exclaimed the 39-year-old classically-trained pianist before singing a melodious acoustic rendition of the popular tune. The Keys cover sent both reggae and R&B fans into a frenzy on Instagram â€“ many calling on both superstars to collaborate in the future.

View this post on Instagram Jah know this is a blessing to witness. Bless up Empress @aliciakeys, from our Zincfence family to yours Ÿ”‘Ÿ¹âœ¨we give thanks every day for the gift of Reggae music with divine energies, uniting all peoples from continent to continent, strength to strength, boundless and timeless with the greatest of intentions. RASTAFARI! âœŠŸ¿âœŠŸ¿âœŠŸ¿ . #ChronixxMusic #ICan #WEcan #ReggaeMusic #RootsPercussionist #AfricanPeople #unitedworld #goodvibes #AliciaKeys #musician #HaileSelassie #sundaymorning #family #FromJamaicaWithLoveA post shared by Hector aka Roots Percussionist (@roots_percussionist) on Mar 31, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

â€œChronologyâ€ had peaked at the number one spot on the Billboard US Reggae Album charts within weeks of its release.

Alicia Keys, whose real name is Alicia Augello-Cook Dean, has made no secret of her admiration for and influence of reggae and dancehall music in her craft, having collaborated with superstars such as Baby Cham on â€œGhetto Storyâ€ as well as crooner Junior Reid on the remix to one of her own smash singles â€œNo Oneâ€. She was also recently spotted in the studio with Protoje and producer Izy Beats â€“ the latter of whom is partly responsible for Grammy winner Koffeeâ€™s summer hit â€œToastâ€.

Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption are set to perform at the historic Afro Nation Festival in Balneario de Carolina in San Juan, Puerto Rico later this month. They will join other global superstars such as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Fabolous and Jamaicaâ€™s â€œGully Gaadâ€, Mavado, who are expected to hit the stage at the 4-day event.