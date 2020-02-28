New music from Pharrell and Buju Banton?

Buju Banton has been out for little over a year but the

dancehall superstar has been doing really well.

Since his release, a number of industry heavyweights have been linking up with the Gargamel to include DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Jay Z who has since signed him to the Roc Nation roster.

However, it seems that Buju is still in demand with the recent link-up being with Pharrell of the Neptunes. Buju and Pharrell were seen in a studio setting which indicates that a new track is imminent.

Pharrell is known for his unique and varied sound as a producer which has led to many chart-toppers and with Buju riding a major wave of popularity, we could see a mega hot track coming out of this collaboration.

Both artistes took to social media to show off the link up with Pharrell uploading a photo with himself and Buju in the studio while Buju uploaded one where both artistes were striking a pose.

BUZZ fam let’s just say we’re here for the music! Let it happen Buju and Pharrell.