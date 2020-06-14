New release date for Bond film shot in Jamaica

New release date for Bond film shot in JamaicaSunday, June 14, 2020
|
The next
James Bond film, No Time to Die will
be released on November 20, five days earlier than previously announced.
The date change is the latest in a series of adjustments by the film which was originally set to be released last November. The 2019 date was pushed back to February 2020 after its director, Danny Boyle, left the production, and then to April when his replacement also departed.
News then came in March that the film was again delayed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), this time slated for November 25.
No Time to Die is the 25th installation in the long-running Bond film and was partly shot in Jamaica.
Daniel Craig stars as the titular character who is now retired and living in Jamaica before his newfound peace is disturbed by the CIA which requests his help to find a missing scientist.
