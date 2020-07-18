New version of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ to aid COVID-19 relief

A newly released multi-feature cover of Bob Marley’s iconic One Love anthem will help to raise funds for children being impacted by COVID-19 in developing countries. Dubbed ‘The Amplified Project’, the initiative is charged by the Marley family and Amplified Records, in support of The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) coronavirus response. A music video has also been released.

The original single, first released in 1977 by Bob Marley and The Wailers, is reimagined with artistes from different countries and members of the Marley tribe. Two of Bob’s children, Cedella and Stephen, sing on the record, likewise Cedella’s son, Skip Marley.

“Over 40 years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world,” Cedella said in an online post. “Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today, we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

British acts Amrit and Natty; Brazilian trio Dawtas of Ayo; Indian singer Raja Kumari; New Zealand soul singer Teeks; Malian act Babsy; and Africa’s Patoranking, Afro Fiesta, and 249TooDope are all singing on the project. 249TooDope’s rap verse is the only new lyrical addition to One Love.

Jamaican talent is also represented, as Kim Nain, children from Ghetto Youths Foundation’s Cornerstone Learning Center, and members of The Manifesto Jamaica mentorship program are all singing on the new version of One Love.

The Manifesto Jamaica mentorship program is supported by The Bob Marley Foundation, while Ghetto Youths Foundation was founded by Stephen, Damian, and Julian Marley, to provide resources and opportunity to communities in need across the globe.

UNICEF has declared that every donation made to the project will be matched up to $1 million, courtesy of their partner, jewellery brand Pandora.