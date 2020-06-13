New York Times makes Juneteenth a paid holiday

New York Times makes Juneteenth a paid holidaySaturday, June 13, 2020
Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for New
York Times employees.
The holiday, which is celebrated annually on June 19, observes the 1865 date when enslaved Africans learned that slavery in the United States had been abolished.
The decision by the Times comes on the heels of nationwide protests for racial equality and against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a police officer who kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
The New York Times is the latest in a string of companies to show support for the date, and the Black Lives Matter movement, following similar announcements by Vox Media Inc., Twitter Inc., Nike Inc. and the National Football League.
