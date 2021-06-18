Newsflash! Honey Milan’s ‘Skillibeng’ tattoo is fake

It looks like Honey Milan pulled an â€˜Alkalineâ€™ on us BUZZ Fam. The Chappa Gyal singjay threw social media in a frenzy last week after revealing a tattoo of fast rising dancehall artiste, Skilibengâ€™s name on her forehead.

This led to many labelling her a â€˜yam headâ€™ and the up-and-coming artiste was dragged on social media. People soon started to believe it was actually real after she defended it in a national tabloid. But it turns out the tattoo was fake.

This might be Honey Milanâ€™s biggest scam yet, and she unveiled the deception on her Instagram account.

She uploaded a video of her singing along to her song Change Status during which she used her fingers to wipe away the ink leaving a smear of black of what used to be Skillibengâ€™s name.

Maybe Honey Milan realized that people were catching up to her. Fellow artiste and social media influencer, Gold Gad questioned the tattoo after it seems like the location varied in different pictures.

But kudos to the young artiste for recognizing that controversy sells, because undoubtedly she is currently more known to the public than she was before.

This move is reminiscent of Alkalineâ€™s eye tattoo saga where the â€˜Top Prizeâ€™ artiste had persons believing that he actually tattooed his eyeballs. That too was proven to be false and he was actually wearing black contacts.Â