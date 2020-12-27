Neymar facing backlash for hosting large party in Brazil

Neymar facing backlash for hosting large party in BrazilSunday, December 27, 2020
|
Footballer, Neymar is facing backlash for hosting a massive five-day party.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward invited 500 people to a mansion in Mangaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro, for an event that started on Friday. He even instructed guests to leave their cellphones so that nothing would be recorded.
Brazil has been one of the hardest-hit countries during the coronavirus pandemic, with 190,000 reported deaths from COVID-19.
Obviously, it is not the best time to host a party. But Neymar’s lavish gathering is said to include a band to entertain his guests and an underground disco with noise cancellation technology.
After details of his plan were published, Neymar was highly criticised by the Brazilian people, especially on social media.
