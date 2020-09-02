Neymar tests positive for COVID-19 after Ibiza vacation

Neymar tests positive for COVID-19 after Ibiza vacationWednesday, September 02, 2020
|
Brazilian football star Neymar has reportedly tested
positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
Neymar is said to be one of three Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players to have contracted the virus after a trip to Spain, where they were spotted vacationing on a yacht.
PSG confirmed earlier today, September 2, that three of its players has tested positive for COVID-19 but did not identify which. Additionally, the team said the three “have undergone the appropriate health protocols”, adding that all players and staff will continue to be tested over the coming days.
ESPN reported that Neymar is “in good health” and will isolate self-isolate at his Paris home for two weeks, which will see him miss the next two scheduled matches.
Neymar is one of the world’s most famous athletes, bringing in US$95.5 million in the past year.
