Neymar tests positive for COVID-19 after Ibiza vacation

Brazilian football star Neymar has reportedly tested

positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Neymar is said to be one of three Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players to have contracted the virus after a trip to Spain, where they were spotted vacationing on a yacht.

PSG confirmed earlier today, September 2, that three of its players has tested positive for COVID-19 but did not identify which. Additionally, the team said the three “have undergone the appropriate health protocols”, adding that all players and staff will continue to be tested over the coming days.

Three — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days.September 2, 2020

ESPN reported that Neymar is “in good health” and will isolate self-isolate at his Paris home for two weeks, which will see him miss the next two scheduled matches.

Neymar is one of the world’s most famous athletes, bringing in US$95.5 million in the past year.