Ne-Yo proposes to wife on New Year’s Eve

Ne-Yo proposes to wife on New Year’s EveFriday, January 01, 2021
Awwww, you guys! Ne-Yo is not giving up on his marriage, and neither is his wife, Crystal Smith. He proposed to her again on New Year’s Eve following rumours of them splitting earlier this year.
A video posted on his Instagram account showed the two dancing while We Found Love by Rihanna is sung in the background.
Ne-Yo then wished everyone a Happy New Year, asked everyone to raise their glass for a toast, and then turned to his wife and said; “I love you,” before asking her, “We have decided that this is our forever, yes?” After Smith seemingly confirms, Ne-Yo confesses, “I need you to know there is nobody else on the face of the planet I would rather be with, and with that being said,” before then pulling out an engagement ring.
As cheers erupt around the couple, Ne-Yo shouts out, “Crystal Renay Smith, will you marry me again?” It was like something out of a movie BUZZ Fam as Smith pulled Ne-Yo in for a kiss, and the two shared a warm embrace.
