NFL apologises to players, supports Black Lives Matter movement

National Football League Commissioner Roger

Goodell on Friday apologised for not listening to NFL players earlier when they

spoke out about racism, saying the league backs the Black Lives Matter

movement.

“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said in a video posted on Twitter.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. — NFL (@NFL) #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0svJune 5, 2020

Goodell said the protests are “emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff.”