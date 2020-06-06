NFL apologises to players, supports Black Lives Matter movement

NFL apologises to players, supports Black Lives Matter movementSaturday, June 06, 2020
|
National Football League Commissioner Roger
Goodell on Friday apologised for not listening to NFL players earlier when they
spoke out about racism, saying the league backs the Black Lives Matter
movement.
“We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said in a video posted on Twitter.
Goodell said the protests are “emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff.”
