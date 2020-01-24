Nick Cannon responds to claims by male actor that they were intimate

Nick Cannon has rubbished claims that he was intimate with actor Orlando Brown.

Brown, who is most known for his role on Disney Channel’s ‘That’s So Raven,’ recorded a video of himself recounting details of a sexual encounter he allegedly had with Cannon.

Cannon took to Instagram where he responded to Brown’s claims in a lengthy post.

“When I first saw this, I thought it was [expletive deleted] hilarious,” wrote Cannon on Instagram.

“First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don’t really know him personally. I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was [expletive deleted] brilliant in Major Payne and had us all laughing on ‘That’s So Raven’,” added Cannon.

Cannon went on to share about the pressures of being young in the entertainment industry.

“But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves,” said Cannon.

Cannon received support for his Instagram clapback from others in the industry including Keke Palmer and Ne-Yo.